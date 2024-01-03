PM Modi holds roadshow in Kerala's Thrissur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kerala on Wednesday afternoon, held a roadshow in Thrissur. The Prime Minister who landed at Nedumbassery by a special flight from Agatti in Lakshadweep took a helicopter to Thrissur's Kuttanalloor where his motorcade was welcomed by a cheerful crowd.

BJP state president K Surendran and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi accompanied the Prime Minister in his motorcade. People showered flower petals on the PM who waved to the crowd as he walked to the venue.

PM Modi is slated to address the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Conference at Naikkanal. Titled 'Sthree Shakthi Modikk Oppam' (Empower Women with Modi), the conference, to be held at the Thekkinkadu ground today is organised by the Kerala unit of the BJP to congratulate PM Modi for successfully passing the Women's Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,156 crores in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti. After the inauguration of various projects worth Rs 1,156 crores in Kavaratti, PM Modi said that the area of Lakshadweep may be small, but its heart is huge.

"The area of Lakshadweep may be small, but its heart is huge. I am overwhelmed by the love and blessings I am receiving here. I pay my gratitude to you all," said PM Modi after the inauguration of several projects in Kavaratti. "In 2020, I guaranteed you that you will get a fast internet facility within the next 1000 days. Today, the Kochi-Lakshadweep Submarine Optical Fiber Project has been inaugurated. Now, the internet in Lakshadweep will be available at 100 times higher speed," said PM Modi.

"After independence, the only priority of governments that remained at the Centre for decades was the development of their political parties. Far-off states, border areas or those in the middle of the ocean were not given any attention. Notably, in the last 10 years, our government has made border areas and areas at the edge of the sea its priority." added the PM. PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of various government of India schemes in Lakshadweep.

"It was a delight to interact with beneficiaries of various GoI schemes in Lakshadweep. A group of women talked about how their SHG worked towards starting a restaurant, thus becoming self-reliant; an elderly person shared how Ayushman Bharat helped in treating a heart ailment, and a woman farmer's life changed due to PM-KISAN. Others talked about free ration, benefits for Divyangs, PM-AWAS, Kisan Credit Cards, Ujjwala Yojana and more. It is indeed satisfying to see the fruits of development reach a cross-section of people, even in the more remote areas." PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

