Left Menu

Ex-CM Chouhan names his house as 'Mama Ka Ghar', says its doors open for all

I will remain connected to you like a brother and maternal uncle.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:38 IST
Ex-CM Chouhan names his house as 'Mama Ka Ghar', says its doors open for all
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday named his house, a government bungalow in Bhopal, as ''Mama Ka Ghar'' and said its doors were open for everyone.

Chouhan's government accommodation is located off Link Road No. 1 in the posh 74 Bungalows locality in the state capital where he moved after vacating the Chief Minister's house on relinquishing the top post last month.

The four-term former CM, who was at the helm in Madhya Pradesh for more than 16 years, is popularly known as ''mama'' (maternal uncle).

On Wednesday, Chouhan (64) shared photos of the naming of his bungalow as ''Mama Ka Ghar'', nearly a month after he resigned as Chief Minister following the BJP's decision to select three-term MLA Mohan Yadav as his successor on winning the November 17 assembly polls.

Sharing the pictures on his official X account, the BJP stalwart, who is the MLA from Budhni in Sehore district, said his relationship with his ''sisters, brothers, nephews and nieces'' was one of love, trust and affection.

''The address has changed, but 'Mama Ka Ghar' is still mama's house. I will remain connected to you like a brother and maternal uncle. The doors of my house will always be open for you,'' he said.

Chouhan further added, ''Whenever you miss me or need me, feel free to come home, after all this is your maternal uncle and brother's house.'' The house in the upscale 74 Bungalows locality was one of the two government accommodations Chouhan was possessing for the past several years.

As chief minister, Chouhan resided in CM's house located on a hillock named Shyamla Hills, adjoining Bhopal's Upper Lake.

When the BJP lost assembly elections in 2018, Chouhan vacated the CM's residence and shifted to his second bungalow. After getting the top post in March 2020 when the BJP came back to power, he again moved to the CM's residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024