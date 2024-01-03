Fulfilled vow on women empowerment with reservation bill, says PM Modi; targets Left, Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and Left parties, alleging that they had delayed the Women's Reservation Bill, whereas the BJP had ensured the passage of the quota legislation that would empower women.

In a fiery speech at a women's convention organised by the BJP in central Kerala, Modi also launched a scathing attack on the INDIA alliance, alleging that it is impeding the growth and progress of the state.

With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, he confidently declared that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would emerge victorious in Kerala.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law, the PM said, emphasising that he has fulfilled his commitment to the cause of women empowerment.

''Regrettably, after independence, the Leftist Congress government undermined the strength of our women,'' the PM alleged.

''The Congress and other parties delayed the reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. However, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law. Modi has fulfilled his commitment,'' he said.

Asserting that the progress of the poor, women, youth and farmers will ensure national growth, he also said there is a buzz around ''Modi's guarantee'', apparently referring to the Centre's developmental initiatives.

The Prime Minister also said he guaranteed freedom from triple talaq for Muslim women and fulfilled it honestly.

Speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi said that Kerala recognises the BJP as the party capable of amplifying its development, dismissing the support that the Left parties and Congress-led alliances could garner.

He accused the INDIA Alliance of hindering the state's growth, attributing India's overall dynamic development to the alliance's alleged dislike for him.

''BJP will defeat the INDIA Alliance in Kerala,'' Modi said, underscoring the party's commitment to overcoming the perceived obstacles posed by the alliance.

The Prime Minister insisted that the state's advancement hinges on aligning with the BJP, urging the electorate to choose development over what he portrayed as a hindrance to progress.

Addressing the massive gathering at the 'Women Power with Modi' event, the PM expressed optimism that the winds of change from Thrissur would sweep across Kerala, bringing about a transformation.

Modi, the key campaigner for the BJP in the upcoming parliamentary elections, reiterated his commitment to working the 'Modi Magic' and emphasised the 'Modi Guarantee'.

In Thrissur, deemed a hopeful constituency for the BJP in Kerala, actor-MP Suresh Gopi is a leading candidate for the BJP, given the significant Christian voter base of over 30 per cent, which the party has been wooing in recent times.

He reassured the Christian community of BJP's commitment to their welfare.

Highlighting various schemes for women introduced by the Central government, Modi confidently declared that the BJP would open its ''account'' in Kerala in the general elections this year.

He criticised the UDF and LDF, alleging that despite their apparent differences, they function as a single entity and are ''partners in corruption''.

He also touched upon contentious issues, such as the controversies surrounding the Thrissur Pooram and the alleged mismanagement of the Sabarimala pilgrim season by the LDF government.

Modi accused the state government of avoiding accountability with regard to the use of funds allocated by the central government, hinting at the allegations of financial sanctions against Kerala.

''The people of Kerala now know that only the BJP-led NDA can bring development to the state,'' Modi said.

Amid ongoing tensions between international sports figures from India, such as the champion wrestlers, and the Central government, Modi strategically positioned himself between two prominent sports personalities, former Indian Athlete and BJP MP PT Usha and Indian Women's Cricket Team captain C Minnu Mani.

Modi expressed confidence that the 'Modi Guarantee' would contribute to the growth of young sportspersons in the country.

