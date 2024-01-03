Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vehicle vandalised in Odisha’s Bhadrak

A Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vehicle, meant to showcase the success of the Modi government's schemes, was vandalised by unknown individuals in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place in Dhamnagar around 11 am when BJP supporters led by party MLA Suryabanshi Suraj were conducting a public programme, they added.

Suraj alleged that workers from the ruling BJD party were responsible for the attack and staged a dharna in front of Dhamnagar police station, demanding action against them. ''This reprehensible act appears to be a meticulously planned conspiracy by the BJD party. Targeting the central government's initiatives reflects a lack of appreciation for the greater good and welfare of the people,'' the MLA wrote on X. He alleged that BJD members also created chaos during a medical checkup for women. ''The unsettling incident that transpired today is unfortunate. It is disheartening to observe that the party seems unwilling to acknowledge the fact that the Modi government is effectively extending its reach to all eligible beneficiaries in the state,'' he said.

In response to the allegations, local BJD leader Ashok Nayak said, ''The BJD never indulges in violence and believes in progress.'' After receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and arrested two men, said Fanindra Bhusan Nayak, inspector in-charge (IIC) of Dhamnagar police station.

