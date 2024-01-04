BJP wants me arrested so I can't campaign for LS polls: Kejriwal on ED summons
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led central government wanted to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing a press conference here, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of wanting to tarnish his image.
''My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls,'' he alleged.
The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor refused to depose before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Secretariat issues circular barring suspended MPs from entering Parliament chamber, lobby, galleries
Parliament Winter Session: After a day of disruptions and more suspensions, several bills and motions lined up for consideration in Lok Sabha
Bill to align some provisions of CGST Act with Tribunal Reforms Act passed by Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha polls in few months. Have our tasks cut out both as party and as INDIA group member: Sonia Gandhi at Cong Parliamentary Party meet.
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon; Speaker warns 4 MPs against bringing placards in House