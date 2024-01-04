Left Menu

BJP wants me arrested so I can't campaign for LS polls: Kejriwal on ED summons

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 12:30 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led central government wanted to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of wanting to tarnish his image.

''My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls,'' he alleged.

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor refused to depose before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time on Wednesday.

