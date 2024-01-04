Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL27 CONG-MEET-POLLS **** Cong leaders meet to discuss poll strategy, Bharat Nyay Yatra New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders from across the country met here on Thursday to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, seat sharing and preparations for the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur to Maharashtra Bharat Nyay Yatra beginning January 14. **** DEL26 DL-KEJRIWAL-ED **** BJP wants me arrested so I can't campaign for LS polls: Kejriwal on ED summon New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led central government wanted to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. **** DEL28 CONG-2NDLD SHARMILA **** YSR Telangana party leader Sharmila joins Cong, says it was her father's dream to see Rahul as PM New Delhi: Y S Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and founder of YSR Telangana Party, joined the Congress here on Thursday. **** DEL16 ED-HARYANA-LD SEARCHES **** ED raids Haryana Cong MLA, ex-INLD legislator in 'illegal mining' case probe Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided locations of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar, former INLD legislator Dilbag Singh and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Yamuna Nagar district of the state, official sources said. **** DEL17 COVID-CASES **** Active Covid cases in country recorded at 4,423 New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 760 new cases of Covid while two more people succumbed to the viral disease, the health ministry said on Thursday. **** BOM3 CG-IAS-RESHUFFLE **** Chhattisgarh govt transfers 88 IAS officers, including 19 district collectors Raipur: The newly elected BJP government in Chhattisgarh has effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 88 Indian Administrative Service officers and one officer of the Indian Police Service. **** LEGAL LGD9 DL-HC-MAHUA MOITRA **** HC asks Mahua Moitra to approach Directorate of Estates over cancellation of govt accommodation New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked expelled Lok Sabha member and TMC leader Mahua Moitra to approach the Directorate of Estates for permission to continue occupation of the government allotted accommodation. **** LGD6 SC-LD GUPTA PANNUN **** SC rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea for consular access moved by a family member of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is in a Czech prison following charges by the US relating to a foiled assassination attempt on Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. **** BUSINESS DEL14 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN **** Markets rebound in early trade after two days of fall Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday after falling in the past two days amid buying in Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries. **** FOREIGN FGN9 NEPAL-LD JAISHANKAR **** EAM Jaishankar arrives in Nepal on two-day visit; to meet top leadership Kathmandu: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday he was happy to be back in Nepal and looking forward to his engagements in the country, as he arrived here on a two-day visit to co-chair with his Nepalese counterpart the seventh Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting here. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)