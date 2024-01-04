Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:15 IST
Polling for Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly seat on Friday, officials said on Thursday and added all arrangements have been made for it.

Surendra Pal Singh TT, the BJP nominee for this seat, has already been sworn-in as a minister. He was inducted as a minister of state (independent charge) in Bhajanlal Sharma’s government on December 30 last year, a move opposed by the Congress. Under the rules, the non-legislators can be included as ministers with the condition that they get elected within six months.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot had called it a clear violation of the code of conduct and an attempt to influence the voters there. The election on Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar district was adjourned due to Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar's death. The Congress has fielded Koonar's son Rupinder Singh.

The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday and the result will be declared on January 8, officials said.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that voting would be held in 249 polling stations in Karanpur.

There are 2.40 lakh voters in Karanpur assembly constituency, including 1,25,850 men, 1,14,966 women and 10 transgender voters, he said and added that 180 service voters are also registered.

As many as 12 candidates are contesting the election in Karanpur.

The elections in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state were held on November 25 last year and results were declared on December 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious winning 115 seats while the Congress managed to bag 69 seats.

