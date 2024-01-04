Why does Kejriwal fear inquiry if he has not done any wrong?: Union Minister takes dig at Delhi CM

As the suspense continued to build around the next course of action by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the third summons by the agency in connection with the liquor policy case, Union Minister Gen (retd) VK Singh on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor should not fear an inquiry if he is, indeed, 'innocent' and should cooperate with the ongoing investigation in the case. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Union Minister said the liquor scam impaired the government revenue earnings and also involved extending undue benefits to private players.

"The liquor scam decreased the revenue of the government and benefited private players. This is a scam and is being investigated. Two AAP leaders (Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia) have already been arrested and even he (CM Arvind Kejriwal) is linked to them. Why does he fear an inquiry if he has not committed any wrong?" Gen (retd) Singh questioned while speaking to ANI on Thursday. On the CM's allegation that the BJP-led Centre was using the central probe agencies at its disposal to target AAP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, General (retd) Singh said his party doesn't resort to such tactics and ploys to win elections.

"Elections were held earlier, too. We have fought elections with full strength, winning some and losing others. We respected the public mandates with humility regardless of whether they fell in our favour. But if someone says something to the people does the opposite, then he would have to face an investigation," the Union Minister said. Also targeting the AAP government in the national capital over the state of Mohalla clinics, he said the primary healthcare units were being run 'just for show'.

"If you step inside one of these mohalla clinics, you will see AAP workers serving as staffers. However, it is wrong to suggest that their leaders are being harassed every time they are summoned in connection with an ongoing investigation. If they are, indeed, speaking the truth, then what's the harm in facing an investigation," Singh added. On the row over alleged sub-standard drugs dispensed at mohalla clinics, the Union minister added, "They know what medicines were prescribed to patients. Their Health minister is already in jail (in connection with a money laundering case)."

Earlier, CM Kejriwal skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED on Wednesday. The ED issued its third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3. Earlier, alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sent 'false summons' to him, Kejriwal said he had explained to the central agency why the summons was 'illegal', adding that his biggest strength and asset was his 'honesty'.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the chief minister said, "Over the last two years, all the agencies at the BJP's disposal raided our leaders but not a single penny (in unaccounted-for money) was found. If there was corruption, where is the money? Our leaders have been put in jail in fake cases. Now the BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength and asset is my honesty." Earlier, on Wednesday, Kejriwal, in his reply to the ED, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear on the stipulated date, calling the notice 'illegal'.

Kejriwal further questioned the agency for not responding to his earlier replies to the summons issued to him in the excise policy case. He also raised questions on the nature of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)

