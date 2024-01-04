Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets KCR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is recovering following a hip replacement surgery, here.According to BRS sources, Reddy met the former Telangana Chief Minister at the latters residence in Nandi Nagar here and enquired about his health.Raos son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other party leaders welcomed Reddy.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met BRS President and former Chief Minister Sri K.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:30 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets KCR
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is recovering following a hip replacement surgery, here.

According to BRS sources, Reddy met the former Telangana Chief Minister at the latter's residence in Nandi Nagar here and enquired about his health.

Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other party leaders welcomed Reddy.

''Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met BRS President and former Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad today,'' the BRS said on X (formerly twitter).

BRS sources described it as a 'courtesy meeting'.

The AP CM was accompanied by YSR Congress MP Mithun Reddy and other party leaders.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister arrived at the Begumpet airport in the city from Vijayawada on a special flight. Rao, also known as KCR, on December 8 last year underwent left Total Hip Replacement operation at a private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024