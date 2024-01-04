Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets KCR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is recovering following a hip replacement surgery, here.

According to BRS sources, Reddy met the former Telangana Chief Minister at the latter's residence in Nandi Nagar here and enquired about his health.

Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other party leaders welcomed Reddy.

''Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met BRS President and former Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad today,'' the BRS said on X (formerly twitter).

BRS sources described it as a 'courtesy meeting'.

The AP CM was accompanied by YSR Congress MP Mithun Reddy and other party leaders.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister arrived at the Begumpet airport in the city from Vijayawada on a special flight. Rao, also known as KCR, on December 8 last year underwent left Total Hip Replacement operation at a private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence.

