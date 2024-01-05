"Illegally arrested...," JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt

Terming the arrest of a man in Karnataka's Hubballi for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 as "illegal", Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday slammed the Karnataka government and said that people are not happy with the way this government is doing "vengeance politics." "To divert people's attention, the state government without any reason, illegally arrested a kar sewak. The people are not happy with the way this government is doing vengeance politics. They want to direct the attention of people from Ayodhya Ram temple," Kumaraswamy told reporters on Friday.

He further said that the government is misusing its power in Karnataka to silence the voice of the opposition. "The Karnataka Chief Minister and Home minister are shamelessly defending this act by cops. The Congress leaders are trying to spread fear by saying that Godhra-like riots will happen in Karnataka. The state government is trying to hype the Srikanth Poojary issue and divert the attention of people from the real issue of development. It is shameful that govt is misusing its power in Karnataka to silence the voice of the opposition," he added.

Earlier on January 3, BJP leaders held protests against the Congress-led government in the state. Speaking during the protest state BJP President BY Vijayendra warned the Congress government. "Be careful when the Congress government crumbles to dust. A massive protest was held to condemn the arrest of Ram devotees including 31-year-old Srikanth Pujari, who was involved in the struggle for the construction of the Ram Temple in Hubballi, after digging up old cases. Condemned the Congress government's conspiracy to imprison Hindu activists and Ram devotees by not tolerating the elevation of the grand Sri Ram Mandir, indulged in the politics of favoritism, and demanded immediate release of Hindu activists and abandonment of anti-Rama stand " BY Vijayendra said.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the opposition's allegation of hate politics in connection with the arrest of a man linked to the riots that took place after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. Speaking on the arrest, CM Siddaramaiah asked, "What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them?"

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the arrest of was part of the law and order process and the government was not resorting to "vendetta politics". "We are not doing vendetta politics, but we are carrying out the task of maintaining law and order. We are a peace-loving state, there is no place for anti-social activities," Shivakumar had said.

The BJP condemned the arrest of the man in Hubbali for his alleged role in the post-Babri demolition riots after 31 years. (ANI)

