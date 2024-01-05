ED action will not deter legislator Rohit, BJP nervous after his yatra: Sharad Pawar-led NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar group) on Friday said its MLA Rohit Pawar's just concluded ''Yuva Sangharsh Yatra'' has ''hit a nerve'' and made the BJP insecure, remarks coming after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched premises of a firm owned by him.

The ED searched premises of Baramati Agro, a company owned by Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and linked entities as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, official sources said in New Delhi.

Reacting to the ED action, NCP (Sharad Pawar group) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the central agency's searches will not deter Rohit Pawar, a first-time MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district, or stop him in his tracks.

''He will come out stronger. It is clear that the Sangharsh Yatra has hit a nerve and made the BJP insecure,'' Crasto claimed.

The NCP spokesperson said justice system is supreme and the truth will ultimately prevail.

Rohit Pawar, currently abroad on a family vacation, had taken out the foot march from Pune to Nagpur late last year to highlight the issues faced by youths in Maharashtra.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded expeditious probe into the acquisition of a cooperative sugar factory by Baramati Agro.

The former MP wrote on social media platform X, ''We requested ED to investigate acquisition of Kannad cooperative sugar factory by Rohit Pawar's Baramati Agro at very much under valued price of Rs 50 cr through manipulated auction of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.'' ''I once again request all investigative agencies to expedite investigation against Rohit Pawar and Baramati Agro,'' Somaiya said.

The Kannad sugar cooperative unit was worth hundreds of crores, but it was acquired by Baramati Agro for just Rs 50 crore, he said.

