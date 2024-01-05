Left Menu

Four BJP workers hurt as stage built to welcome Rajasthan minister caves in

As the minister climbed up the stage set up at Gayatri Circle in Sangod for his welcome, several party workers followed him, the sources said.While the Sangod MLA was being garlanded, the stage suddenly caved in and collapsed within seconds, causing the minister and party workers to fall with it, they added.Four BJP workers -- Jaiveer Singh, Mahendra Sharma, Manoj Sharma and Chandra Prakesh Soni -- who sustained injuries were rushed to a hospital, from where two of them were referred to MBS hospital in Kota, the sources said.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:42 IST
Four BJP workers hurt as stage built to welcome Rajasthan minister caves in
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four BJP workers were injured when the stage set up to welcome minister Heeralal Nagar in Sangod here collapsed while he was being felicitated, party sources said.

Nagar, who was visiting his constituency for the first time after assuming the role of state minister (independent charge), however, did not suffer any severe injury.

The incident took place on Thursday evening. As the minister climbed up the stage set up at Gayatri Circle in Sangod for his welcome, several party workers followed him, the sources said.

While the Sangod MLA was being garlanded, the stage suddenly caved in and collapsed within seconds, causing the minister and party workers to fall with it, they added.

Four BJP workers -- Jaiveer Singh, Mahendra Sharma, Manoj Sharma and Chandra Prakesh Soni -- who sustained injuries were rushed to a hospital, from where two of them were referred to MBS hospital in Kota, the sources said. The felicitation ceremony was called off following the mishap, they added. Speaking to PTI on Friday morning, Nagar said he escaped severe injury in the mishap, however, he suffered a cramp in the muscles.

Soni and Mahendra Sharma suffered critical fractures and are being taken to a hospital in Jaipur for better medical care, he added. According to the party sources, the stage was built to carry up to 15 persons, however, around 40 persons reportedly reached the stage with Nagar, causing it to collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024