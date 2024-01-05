Left Menu

PM Modi condoles death of former Mandvi MLA Dhanji Senghani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Dhanji Senghani, a former BJP MLA from Mandvi in Gujarat, saying he was pained by the news of the ex-lawmakers passing.Senghani, who was in his early 70s, passed away in the wee hours of Friday. Om Shanti, Modi said in a post on X.Senghani was a member of the legislative assembly when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

PTI | Mandvi | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:01 IST
PM Modi condoles death of former Mandvi MLA Dhanji Senghani
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Dhanji Senghani, a former BJP MLA from Mandvi in Gujarat, saying he was pained by the news of the ex-lawmaker’s passing.

Senghani, who was in his early 70s, passed away in the wee hours of Friday. He had suffered a paralytic attack recently, family sources said. The BJP leader was the MLA from Mandvi in Kutch district between 2007 and 2012. “Pained to hear about the death of former MLA of Mandvi Dhanjibhai Senghani. My only prayer is, may God keep his divine soul near him and give his family members the strength to face this tragedy. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a post on X.

Senghani was a member of the legislative assembly when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024