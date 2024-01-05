PM Modi condoles death of former Mandvi MLA Dhanji Senghani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Dhanji Senghani, a former BJP MLA from Mandvi in Gujarat, saying he was pained by the news of the ex-lawmakers passing.Senghani, who was in his early 70s, passed away in the wee hours of Friday. Om Shanti, Modi said in a post on X.Senghani was a member of the legislative assembly when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Dhanji Senghani, a former BJP MLA from Mandvi in Gujarat, saying he was pained by the news of the ex-lawmaker’s passing.
Senghani, who was in his early 70s, passed away in the wee hours of Friday. He had suffered a paralytic attack recently, family sources said. The BJP leader was the MLA from Mandvi in Kutch district between 2007 and 2012. “Pained to hear about the death of former MLA of Mandvi Dhanjibhai Senghani. My only prayer is, may God keep his divine soul near him and give his family members the strength to face this tragedy. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a post on X.
Senghani was a member of the legislative assembly when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mandvi
- Kutch
- Gujarat
- Dhanji Senghani
- Mandvi Dhanjibhai Senghani
- Shanti
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
ALSO READ
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit roadshow heads to Hyderabad led by Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma
Pre-Vibrant Summit in Bharuch sets stage for FutureChem Gujarat: Shaping tomorrow's chemical industry
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils Rs 264 crore development projects in Aravalli district
VGGS 2024: Pre-Summit Seminar on Chemicals, Petrochemicals to be held in Gujarat's Bharuch
Vibrant Global Summit has aided in Gujarat's economic transformation: Industry leaders