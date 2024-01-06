Biden puts Jan. 6 attacks, Trump at center of re-election bid

President Joe Biden on Friday accused Republican Donald Trump, his likely 2024 election opponent, of instigating the Jan. 6 attacks and then refusing entreaties to call them off, putting the deadly 2021 uprising at the center of his bid for re-election.

"He told the crowd to fight like hell. And all hell was unleashed," Biden said. "Then as usual he left the dirty work to others. He retreated to the White House." Biden marked three years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks with his first major campaign speech of the year, applying the heat on Trump as his campaign pushes against questions about his handling of the U.S. economy and his age, 81. Trump is 77.

Biden vowed that he will make the defense, protection and preservation of democracy his central promise, and suggested that a vote for Trump meant a vote for a dictatorship. "Democracy is on the ballot. Your freedom is on the ballot," he said.

Trump, president from 2017 to 2021, who is leading the field for the Republican nomination for president, contested his defeat in the 2020 election, prompting thousands of his supporters to attack the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The failed bid to stop formal certification of the result resulted in the deaths of five people and injured dozens of police officers. Biden said when the attacks of Jan. 6 on the U.S. Capitol took place, "there was no doubt about the truth" and that even some Republican members of Congress and Fox News commentators had publicly and privately condemned the uprising from Trump supporters.

"But now as time has gone on — politics, fear, money – have all intervened. And those MAGA voices who know the truth about Trump and January 6th have abandoned the truth and abandoned our democracy," Biden said. Republicans challenging Trump in the 2024 nominating contest have mostly steered clear of criticizing Trump's actions on that day, as opinion polls show Republican voters are less likely to blame Trump for his actions on Jan. 6 than they were three years ago.

Biden said Trump's re-election bid is based on trying to seek "revenge and retribution" against his political enemies. He reminded Americans that Trump has called his opponents "vermin," the "same exact language used in Nazi Germany." "How dare he? Who in God's name does he think he is?" said Biden, lowering his voice to a whisper.

Before his speech at a community college in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, Biden took a tour of the Valley Forge site of George Washington's Revolutionary War-era winter headquarters in the bitterly cold months of late 1777 and early 1778. In his speech, Biden compared Trump's bid to hang on to power to the example set by Washington, who stepped down willingly after two terms as he first U.S. president.

Biden gave a vivid description of what transpired on Jan. 6, saying protesters called for the hanging of then-Vice President Mike Pence, and that people died because Trump's lies "brought a mob to Washington." Ahead of Biden's speech, the Trump campaign released an ad accusing Biden of being "the true destroyer of democracy" citing special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's actions on Jan. 6.

Smith, a veteran prosecutor known for pursuing mob bosses, has charged Trump with conspiring to illegally subvert the results of the 2020 election. The ad said Biden was attempting "to justify his push to imprison his leading political rival and deprive Americans of their right to choose their next president through corrupt political lawfare."

Biden's attorney general Merrick Garland defended his department's handling of the Trump cases. "The Justice Department is abiding by the longstanding norms that ensure the independence and integrity of our investigations," adding "We are upholding the rule of law and we are protecting the American people," he said.

As president, Biden has warned about the future of U.S. democracy before, including on the first anniversary of Jan. 6, and in a fiery Sept. 2022 speech where he called Trump and his Republican followers extremists who threatened to take the country backward. Whether Biden's Friday speech will make an impact 10 months before Election Day - in a politically polarized country where voters get news and information from wildly different sources - remains to be seen.

The 2024 race is expected to be closely contested, and Biden aides see Pennsylvania, home to Biden's Scranton birthplace, as a must-win state. He won in 2020 with 50.01% of the vote. In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania with 48.58% of the vote. Biden's arguments have done little to soothe his own supporters' concerns about the state of the economy or his age, 81.

