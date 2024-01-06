J-K leaders question decision to lease out electricity from Ratle Project to Rajasthan

Party leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday questioned the administration's decision to lease out electricity from the Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar to Rajasthan, pointing out that the Union Territory is itself facing a ''severe power crisis''.

Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), a joint venture between the NHPC Limited and JKSPDC, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited for 850 MW sourcing from the project in Kishtwar.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said supplying electricity to Rajasthan from the Ratle Project would ''rob'' the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

''At a time when J&K is facing a severe power crisis never witnessed before our hydro electric resources are being outsourced to other states. Yet another decision that will rob people of basic amenities with an intention to collectively punish the inhabitants of J&K,'' the PDP chief posted on X.

The agreement has been signed for off-take of power for a period of 40 years from the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the project and as per power allocation to be notified by the Union Ministry of Power.

The PPA was signed in Jaipur on January 3 in the presence of senior officers of the RHPCL and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited.

Meanwhile, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the decision to lease out electricity to Rajasthan was puzzling.

''At a time when the entire Jammu and Kashmir is facing an acute electricity crisis, especially in its rural areas, the reported leasing out of electricity from Rattle Power Project Kishtwar to Rajasthan is quite puzzling,'' Bukhari said in a post on X.

He said the J-K administration should come clear on the facts.

''The J&K administration has off and on come on record claiming that it has been buying the power supply from other states to meet the demands in the Union Territory, while at the same time leasing out its own supply to another state is beyond comprehension. Urge the J&K admin to come clear on the facts,'' Bukhari's post added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)