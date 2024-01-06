Left Menu

J-K leaders question decision to lease out electricity from Ratle Project to Rajasthan

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-01-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 15:43 IST
J-K leaders question decision to lease out electricity from Ratle Project to Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Party leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday questioned the administration's decision to lease out electricity from the Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar to Rajasthan, pointing out that the Union Territory is itself facing a ''severe power crisis''.

Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), a joint venture between the NHPC Limited and JKSPDC, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited for 850 MW sourcing from the project in Kishtwar.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said supplying electricity to Rajasthan from the Ratle Project would ''rob'' the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

''At a time when J&K is facing a severe power crisis never witnessed before our hydro electric resources are being outsourced to other states. Yet another decision that will rob people of basic amenities with an intention to collectively punish the inhabitants of J&K,'' the PDP chief posted on X.

The agreement has been signed for off-take of power for a period of 40 years from the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the project and as per power allocation to be notified by the Union Ministry of Power.

The PPA was signed in Jaipur on January 3 in the presence of senior officers of the RHPCL and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited.

Meanwhile, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the decision to lease out electricity to Rajasthan was puzzling.

''At a time when the entire Jammu and Kashmir is facing an acute electricity crisis, especially in its rural areas, the reported leasing out of electricity from Rattle Power Project Kishtwar to Rajasthan is quite puzzling,'' Bukhari said in a post on X.

He said the J-K administration should come clear on the facts.

''The J&K administration has off and on come on record claiming that it has been buying the power supply from other states to meet the demands in the Union Territory, while at the same time leasing out its own supply to another state is beyond comprehension. Urge the J&K admin to come clear on the facts,'' Bukhari's post added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024