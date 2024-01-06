Amit Shah to chair National PACS Mega Conclave in Delhi on Jan 8

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah will chair the 'National PACS Mega Conclave' on 'Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra' on January 8 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Ministry of Cooperation said on Saturday. The Mega Conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Cooperation in collaboration with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, PACS were recently allowed to operate Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras," ministry said. Within a few months, more than 4400 PACS/Cooperative Societies from 34 States/UTs have submitted their online applications on the Government of India's Department of Pharmaceuticals portal for this initiative, out of which, more than 2300 cooperative societies have already received initial approval and 149 of them are ready to function as Jan Aushadhi Kendras," it added.

The Ministry further stated that Additional Chief Secretaries (ACS)/ Principal Secretaries/ Secretaries of the Cooperation Department and Registrars of Cooperative Societies of all the States/Union Territories, and Chairman, Secretaries and Pharmacists of those PACS, who have obtained drug licenses for operating Jan Aushadhi Kendras, will also participate in the Mega Conclave. "Live streaming of the 'National PACS Mega Conclave' will be done on major social media platforms, including YouTube, etc," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) provide quality generic medicines to the general public, which cost 50-90 per cent less than the branded medicines available in the open market. "More than 2000 types of generic medicines and around 300 surgical items are made available through these Kendras to common citizens at affordable prices," the press release said.

"This initiative will provide new opportunities to PACS for diversification and expansion of their economic activities, thus leading to an increase in the incomes of millions of small and marginal farmers associated with them. It will also help in creating new employment opportunities in rural areas," it added. Ministry of Cooperation further stated that functioning as the foundation of the cooperative movement in the country, PACS are actively serving millions of small and marginal farmers in rural areas.

"Ministry of Cooperation is continuously striving to realize the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahakaar-se-Samriddhi". Computerization of PACS is going on across the country, under which, PACS is being linked to NABARD through an ERP-based common national software. Further, in order to diversify the business activities of PACS and improve their operational efficiency, Model Byelaws have been prepared for them. A new National Cooperative Database and New National Cooperative Policy are also being formulated to aid in policy-making for the development of the cooperative sector," the press release said. To give an impetus to the production of quality seeds, and organic products and promote exports, three new Multi-State Cooperative Societies for seeds, organic and exports have also been set up. The World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in the Cooperative Sector is also being implemented to ensure adequate storage capacity in the country for ensuring food security, under which godowns and other agri infrastructure are being created at the PACS level, a statement said. (ANI)

