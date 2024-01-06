INDIA bloc will discuss seat-sharing in J-K, Ladakh for LS polls: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

The opposition INDIA alliance partners will discuss seat-sharing in Jammu and Kashmir for the Lok Sabha elections when the polls are announced, senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Saturday.

The people of J-K and Ladakh are ready to give all six seats to the INDIA alliance, said Mir, who is the Congress general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand and West Bengal.

''There are six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The INDIA alliance will sit together and decide on it,'' he told reporters in Anantnag.

''We are waiting for the elections, and the people of this region are ready to bring a change in Delhi and elect a strong, pro-people government that represents people under the Constitution,'' Mir added.

Former Union minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) J&K in-charge Bharatsinh Solanki said the senior leadership of the party is discussing the issue of seat-sharing with INDIA alliance members and the details would be shared soon.

Solanki said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will unitedly give a befitting reply to the BJP in the polls. The Congress party is stronger than before and its workers are working with a greater zeal, he added.

Both the leaders addressed a workers' convention at Dak-Bungalow Khanbal in the south Kashmir district during the day, in which they asserted that the party would put in strenuous efforts to wipe out the BJP and fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with great vigour and vitality.

Addressing the convention, Solanki said the party is fully prepared to overcome ''the divisive and misleading politics'' of the BJP, which is ''responsible for the chaos and confusion in the country''.

''Although many tall claims are being made to build a fake narrative about inclusive development, employment generation and many other things, the reality is contrary to the ground situation which reflects that the nation has been pushed towards darkness,'' he alleged.

On the current socio-political and security situation in J&K, Solanki claimed that there was restlessness among the people in J-K, given the denial of democratic rights to disempower them politically and economically.

''Downgrading Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs was an unfortunate move by the BJP to rule J&K directly from the Centre which tantamounts to dismantling the very foundation of democracy,'' he added.

