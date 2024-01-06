"Centre, state govt schemes bringing positive changes in lives of poor": UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that schemes of the Central and his governments are bringing about positive changes in the lives of the poor.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/X@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that schemes of the central and state governments are bringing positive changes in the lives of the poor. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sanjhai, Gorakhpur and distributed certificates and blankets to the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, PM Swanidhi Yojana, and Ujjwala Yojana.

CM Yogi said that if the country moves forward with a pledge and determination, by the time it celebrates its centenary year of independence in 2047, it will be fully developed eradicating poverty, illiteracy, chaos, and insecurity. "The goal is to see India not just as a developed nation, but as a global leader, where every citizen's face radiates happiness. The development process will be complete, instilling pride in every Indian and garnering admiration worldwide", UP CM said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the government will ensure the provision of benefits of welfare schemes to all those who have until now been deprived of it. Emphasizing the aim for 100 per cent satisfaction in these initiatives, CM Yogi said that garnering the people's blessings will accelerate the pace of development.

During the event, he also mentioned the remarkable development that has taken place at Sanjhai and the neighbouring areas as well as in Gorakhpur under the double-engine government. Prior to the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected stalls arranged by various departments on-site and served food to young children. (ANI)

