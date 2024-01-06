Left Menu

Warkaris denounce Awhad at 'Harinam saptah' event in Malanggad in Thane

Warkaris denounce Awhad at 'Harinam saptah' event in Malanggad in Thane
Warkaris taking part in the state-level 'Harinam saptah' in Kalyan in Thane district on Saturday condemned Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad for his 'Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian' remark.

The 'Harinam saptah', organised by Warkari mandals of Thane and Raigad districts, is being held at the foot of the Sri Malanggad hillock in Ambernath.

Awhad, who represents the Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency in Thane district, had kicked up a row three days ago with his remark.

''Lord Ram used to hunt and eat. He is ours, of bahujans (a term traditionally used for those not belonging to the priestly or ruling classes). You (an apparent reference to the BJP) are turning us into vegetarians, (but) we are following the example of Ram and consuming mutton,'' he said at an NCP conclave at Shirdi on Wednesday.

Acharya Prahlad Maharaj Shastri, the guide of the Harinam event, condemned Awhad's remarks on behalf of the entire Warkari sect and the state-level Akhand Harinam Mahotsav and Srimalangad Harinam Mahotsav Committee.

Addressing the gathering, Yogiraj Maharaj said Hindu society would not remain passive if their spiritual beliefs were challenged and insulted.

He said the Warkari sect avoids involvement in politics but will not tolerate such remarks on spiritual beliefs.

He said the 'Bhavartha Ramayana' clearly states Lord Ram was a vegetarian even during his 14 year exile.

FIRs have been registered against Awhad in Andheri and Ghatkopar in Mumbai as well as in Pune for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

