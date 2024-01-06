Left Menu

Anowara Islam Rani becomes first transgender to enter electoral politics fray in Bangladesh: Report

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:23 IST
Anowara Islam Rani becomes first transgender to enter electoral politics fray in Bangladesh: Report
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Anowara Islam Rani, a young transgender from Bangladesh's northern region has emerged as the first candidate of her gender to enter electoral politics, a symbol of resilience and change in the country, according to a media report on Saturday.

The participation of Rani, who is running for office from the Rangpur-3 constituency in the country's northern region, is being seen as a strong stride towards inclusivity, the BNN Breaking, an independent news network, said.

''Anowara Islam Rani, a symbol of resilience and change, is making her mark as the first transgender candidate to run for office,'' said the report.

With a total of 849 registered transgender voters, the candidacy of Rani in the Rangpur-3 constituency is an embodiment of the country's evolving political landscape.

Bangladesh goes to its 12th general election on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the country's main opposition party led by former prime minister Khalida Zia is boycotting the polls amid violence and has begun a 48-hour nationwide strike against the ''illegal government''.

The BNP is demanding an interim non-party neutral government to hold the election.

The demand was, however, rejected by the government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also the chairman of the ruling Awami League.

Over 800,000 law enforcement personnel, including Army troops, were deployed to maintain peace and order while his office simultaneously engaged some 3,000 executive and judicial magistrates to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

More than 119 million people are registered as voters but voters appeared to be disinterested in exercising the franchise due to lack of competitiveness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024