SP stands with INDIA bloc with full responsibility: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid a tussle on various decisions in the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party stands with the alliance with full responsibility and that the people of the country want to remove the BJP. "As far as the alliance is concerned, the Samajwadi Party stands with full responsibility in the alliance. We will know very soon that who should fight from where. One thing is clear that not only the people of Uttar Pradesh but the entire country wants to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party. You cannot fulfill the dream of a developed India by giving the slogan of 'developed India' and taking vehicles to every village and cutting off the share of the heads' budget," he said.

Speaking on the BJP making Ram temple an issue, the SP chief said that religion cannot be a part of politics. Whether the income of Bharatiya Janata Party doubled or not, whether the farmers got employment or not, those questions will have to be answered. There is no answer to those questions, that is why they hide behind religion." "BJP people are saying that only those who have invitation will go, so our stand is that when God calls, even BJP will not be able to stop him. This invitation is not from Lord Ram; it is from BJP," he added.

Responding on the former Chhattisgarh CM, Bhupesh Baghel's name appeared in the chargesheet in Mahadev App case, Akhilesh Yadav said "BJP people can implicate anyone. Any leader can be trapped anywhere." Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would take away the right to vote from people after the party comes into power in 2024.

"The BJP made the new Parliament and suspended the maximum number of MPs to escape from answering questions... They do not want the Parliament to run. The people should remain alert that if they (BJP) come into power in 2024, they will take away the right to vote. The elections of 2024 are for safeguarding the Constitution," SP head said. (ANI)

