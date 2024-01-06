Aaditya warns Mumbai civic chief Chahal of action in road construction 'scam'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday sought to drag Mumbai civic chief I S Chahal in the alleged road construction ''scam'' and said the guilty will go to jail when his party returns to power in Maharashtra. He said injustice was being meted out to Maharashtra by the Centre and the state government, and investments were being taken to Gujarat. ''I am firm on the (allegations of) Rs 6,080 crore (road construction) scam exposed by me. We will form the next government and when we come to power, those involved in malpractice will go to jail,'' the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA said while addressing party workers in south Mumbai.

''This is an open and shut case of corruption. I want to tell the BMC administrator who is also the Municipal Commissioner that you are involved in the scam. Beware,'' Thackeray said.

Chahal was appointed BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) commissioner by the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Shiv Sena (undivided) controlled the BMC for 25 years from 1997 to 2022. Chahal was later appointed as the administrator of BMC after its five-year term expired and elections were not held. Chahal had won accolades for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic when MVA was in power. However, he has been targeted by Aaditya Thackeray since the collapse of the MVA government in June 2022.

Thackeray had also alleged a Rs 263 crore scam in the purchase of street furniture.

