Blinken: US looking at what can be done to protect Gaza civilians
Reuters | Chania | Updated: 07-01-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 00:00 IST
The United States is working with its allies to see what can be done to protect civilians in Gaza as Israel's military campaign continues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.
Blinken, on a week-long tour of the region, also told reporters in Greece that he wanted to make sure countries in the region were using existing relationships to ensure the conflict does not escalate.
