Left Menu

Bangladesh goes to poll amid boycott by main Opposition BNP

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 07-01-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 07:37 IST
Bangladesh goes to poll amid boycott by main Opposition BNP
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladeshis on Sunday began voting in the general elections expected to be won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the absence of the main Opposition BNP which is boycotting it.

Voting began at 8 am local time and will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 119.6 million registered voters are eligible to vote at Sunday's polls in more than 42,000 polling stations, according to the country's Election Commission.

The voting is being held in 299 out of 300 constituencies. The election to one centre will be held later as a candidate died there.

More than 1,500 candidates from 27 political parties are contesting in the election besides 436 independent candidates.

Over 100 foreign observers, including three from India, will monitor the 12th general election, which is being held under tight security.

The election commission said it expected the results to start flowing from early on January 8.

Hasina, 76, has been in power since 2009 and her Awami League won the last election in December 2018.

The BNP boycotted the 2014 election but joined the one in 2018.

Prime Minister Hasina's ruling Awami League is expected to win for a straight fourth time as the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia, 78, who is under house arrest as a convict of graft charges, boycotted the polls.

The BNP is observing a 48-hour nationwide general strike which began at 6 am on Saturday and will end at 6 am on Monday.

The 27 political parties that are contesting the elections include the opposition Jatiya Party (JAPA). The rest are members of the ruling Awami League-led coalition, which experts dub as ''satellite parties.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024