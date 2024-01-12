Left Menu

Cong has always been negative towards Hindutva, alleges Union Minister RK Singh

The Congress party has always been negative towards Hindutva, he said, when asked about Congress declining the invitation.Singh, Union Minister for Power, participated in the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at VAMBAY Colony, NTR Stadium here.He said the country today emerged as one of the largest five economies in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Today, India is the fastest growing economy among all the nations in the world.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 22:05 IST
Cong has always been negative towards Hindutva, alleges Union Minister RK Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Disapproving of the Congress declining the invitation to attend the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple, Union Minister R K Singh on Friday alleged the Congress has always been negative towards Hindutva.

Singh, who observed that consecration of the temple is like a national event, said first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not go to the rebuilding and inauguration of Somnath temple. ''The Congress party has always been negative towards Hindutva,'' he said, when asked about Congress declining the invitation.

Singh, Union Minister for Power, participated in the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at VAMBAY Colony, NTR Stadium here.

He said the country today emerged as one of the largest five economies in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Today, India is the fastest growing economy among all the nations in the world. Our defence forces have also strengthened and today even our enemies think twice as they know our ability to retaliate. India is on the verge of becoming a superpower in every aspect,'' an official release quoted him as saying.

The purpose of VBSY (Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra) is to reach out to people and make them aware about the various schemes, he said. He highlighted schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and PM Swanidhi Yojana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024