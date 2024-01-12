Kavitha not arrested thanks to 'SC intervention'; no understanding with BJP: K T Rama Rao

Asserting that the BRS can never be the 'B team' of the BJP, its Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday said party MLC K Kavitha was not arrested in the Delhi Excise Policy case due to the ''intervention of the Supreme Court,'' and not because of any alleged understanding between the two parties.

Rama Rao, son of BRS President and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was speaking at a preparatory meeting of the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

''Would a case have been registered against Kavitha if the BJP was the B team of the BRS,'' he asked.

Kavitha, daughter of former CM Chandrasekhar Rao, had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi in 2023 for questioning in connection with the the Delhi excise policy case.

BRS sources quoted Rama Rao as saying that there was no alliance between the BRS and the BJP in the past and that there won't be any alliance in the future either.

The BRS defeated three MPs and two MLAs of the BJP in the recent Legislative Assembly elections, he pointed out. Alleging that it was the BJP and the Congress that had a tacit understanding between themselves to take on the BRS, he said the two parties together defeated BRS in the last parliamentary elections.

He claimed that the Congress and the BJP had come together in the bypolls as well.

He further alleged that the notification was recently given for two MLC elections to hold the polls separately, only due to a tacit understanding between the Congress and the BJP.

The BRS faced disappointment though it approached the high court regarding the manner in which the MLC election is being conducted, he said.

Alleging that the BJP uses religion for political benefits, he claimed that, perhaps, the BRS would have won the Assembly polls in Nalgonda and Bhuvanagiri had it distributed 'akshatas' from the famous Lord Narasimha temple at Yadadri.

The previous BRS government had renovated the Yadadri temple on a grand scale.

Rama Rao also said the BRS is a true secular party, whereas the ''BJP people are political Hindus.''

