Left Menu

RSS chief on 3-day visit to Haryana; to meet outfit's workers, functionaries

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 00:04 IST
RSS chief on 3-day visit to Haryana; to meet outfit's workers, functionaries
FIFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Haryana on Friday for a three-day visit to the state during which he will meet the outfit's workers and functionaries as well as take part in many programmes, sources said. According to them, after arriving in Jind, Bhagwat inspected a painting workshop and later held a meeting of the RSS' state executive.

With the RSS' centenary coming up in 2025, he is also likely to review preparations for the celebrations, the sources said.

The painting workshop was organized under the joint aegis of Haryana Kala Parishad and Sanskar Bharti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TCPL to tap pharma channels with Organic India, expand Capital Foods to oriental cuisine space

TCPL to tap pharma channels with Organic India, expand Capital Foods to orie...

 India
2
Automobile exports from India dip 21 pc in 2023: SIAM

Automobile exports from India dip 21 pc in 2023: SIAM

 India
3
Consider regulatory sandbox approach to deal with crypto product issues: GTRI

Consider regulatory sandbox approach to deal with crypto product issues: GTR...

 India
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024