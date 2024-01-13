Left Menu

Biden says Pentagon chief Austin should have told him about illness

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 01:58 IST
Biden says Pentagon chief Austin should have told him about illness
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin should have told him about the illness that led to his hospitalization, but that he has still has confidence in the Pentagon chief.

"Yes," Biden said, when asked if it was lapse in judgment on Austin's part not to inform him. Austin has been hospitalized since Jan. 1 for complications that began after he underwent a procedure for prostate cancer on Dec. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TCPL to tap pharma channels with Organic India, expand Capital Foods to oriental cuisine space

TCPL to tap pharma channels with Organic India, expand Capital Foods to orie...

 India
2
Automobile exports from India dip 21 pc in 2023: SIAM

Automobile exports from India dip 21 pc in 2023: SIAM

 India
3
Consider regulatory sandbox approach to deal with crypto product issues: GTRI

Consider regulatory sandbox approach to deal with crypto product issues: GTR...

 India
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024