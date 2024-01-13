Weren't there crimes against women during BJP rule? asks Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday sought to know whether there were no atrocities committed on women during the BJP rule in the state even as the opposition party accused the ruling Congress of sleeping over incidents of crime against women.

His reaction comes in the wake of alleged gang rape of a Muslim woman over her interfaith relation in Haveri recently.

Seven men had allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked the couple at Hangal in Haveri district. The survivor alleged that she was gangraped by the attackers.

The police have registered a case charging the accused with gangrape after the 26-year-old victim complained that she was sexually assaulted by them.

Addressing reporters here, the state home minister said the government is taking action against the accused within the framework of law.

He also noted that the state government has taken various initiatives.

''Did crime against women never take place during the BJP rule in the state? What should we say about that? Should we say it was safe then?'' Parameshwara asked.

Programmes under Nirbhaya scheme have been launched and various initiatives taken, he added.

''We have launched many initiatives for the safety of women. We take action and create awareness among people whenever such incidents take place,'' Parameshwara explained.

The Karnataka BJP unit has come down on the Congress government over the attack, alleging that a surge in crimes against women in the state reflects rampant lawlessness, and that criminals operate boldly without fear of police intervention.

