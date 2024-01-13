Left Menu

BJP cluster in-charges meeting to be held on January 16 in Delhi

More than 110 cluster in-charges and co-in-charges will be present in the meeting, party officials said adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be addressing a session.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, has convened the party's first meeting of cluster in-charges on January 16 at its Delhi office as part of its preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party sources said. More than 110 cluster in-charges and co-in-charges will be present in the meeting, party officials said adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be addressing a session.

The BJP has appointed cluster in-charges in over 110 clusters nationwide, including party officials and leaders. The party has designated ministers from state governments as in-charges in several states. Leaders from each state, along with the party's national general secretary and senior leaders, will attend this first meeting, party sources said. Party sources said that all these cluster in-charges and co-in-charges will visit their respective Lok Sabha constituencies to discuss and provide information on the Narendra Modi government's welfare schemes in collaboration with party leaders.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)won 353 seats, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha elections will be held this year and that is likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc. (ANI)

