Sharad Pawar recieves 'Pran Pratishtha' invite, to visit after Jan 22 once construction is complete

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 and said that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 10:14 IST
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 and said that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete. Pawar conveyed his appreciation on the invite in a letter addressed to Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday.

"I'm very happy on receiving the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024," Pawar stated in his letter. In the letter, Pawar acknowledged the devotion of crores of devotees across the country and said, "'Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram' is a symbol of worship and devotion of crores of devotees in and across India. The devotees across the country are excited about the ceremony and are reaching the temple in large numbers. The joy of the historic celebrations will reach me through them."

The NCP supremo said that he will visit the temple during his scheduled visit to Ayodhya after January 22 adding that by then the construction of the temple will also be completed. "The darshan of Shri Ram Lalla can be done peacefully and with devotion after the ceremonies are over on January 22. I have a scheduled visit to Ayodhya, and at that time I will have the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla, by then the construction of the temple will also be completed," Pawar said.

"I once again express my gratitude for the invitation and convey my best wishes for the success of the ceremony," he added. Pawar had earlier expressed his disappointment on not receiving the invite and alleged BJP of politics in the name of Ram Mandir.

Earlier this month, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav turned down the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Akhilesh did say that he will visit the temple with his family at a later date.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and a host of Congress bigwigs -- national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have already turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic Ram Temple will be held on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said the Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

