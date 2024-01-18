Taiwan Cabinet submits customary post-election resignation

Taiwan's ministerial Cabinet submitted its customary post-election joint resignation on Thursday, but is widely expected to be asked by President Tsai Ing-wen to stay on in a caretaker role until May when the new president takes power.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won Saturday's presidential election, but lost its majority in parliament. Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen had said on Tuesday that the Cabinet would resign in accordance with past constitutional practice before the new parliament meets next month after the DPP lost it legislative majority.

Taiwan media has reported Tsai will ask the Cabinet to stay on in a caretaker role until Vice President Lai Ching-te, who won the presidency, assumes his new role on May 20 and appoints his own Cabinet. The new session of parliament opens on Feb. 1.

Tsai was not able to run again for the presidency in accordance with Taiwan's constitution after two terms in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)