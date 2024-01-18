Left Menu

''Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'' enters Assam from Nagaland

PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 18-01-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 10:21 IST
''Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'' enters Assam from Nagaland
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday entered Assam through Haluwating in Sivasagar district from Nagaland.

Gandhi resumed his journey in a bus from Tuli in Nagaland in the early morning and reached Assam around 9:45 am.

He was received by hundreds of party workers at Haluwating, where the national flag was handed over to Assam Congress leaders for the eight-day journey in the state.

The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam leg of the march will continue till January 25.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is planned to cover 110 districts in 15 states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

