Left Menu

OPCC sets up 'War Room' ahead of Lok Sabha, Odisha Assembly elections

They are Bismaya Mahapatra, Jinesh Das, Prakash Mishra, Sanjay Tripathy and Tarukanta Mishra, according to a release issued by the partys Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar.Kanungo said the War Room will help the state Congress leadership to prepare strategies, organise party programmes, monitor and supervise the party works from ground level to the upper level.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 13:08 IST
OPCC sets up 'War Room' ahead of Lok Sabha, Odisha Assembly elections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, the Congress has appointed office bearers for its 'War Room' to function in Odisha.

This move came a day after the AICC released a list of coordinators for all the 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Panchanan Kanungo will head the war room of the Pradesh Congress Committee here as its chairman. The party has also named coordinators for its war room. They are– Bismaya Mahapatra, Jinesh Das, Prakash Mishra, Sanjay Tripathy and Tarukanta Mishra, according to a release issued by the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar.

Kanungo said the 'War Room' will help the state Congress leadership to prepare strategies, organise party programmes, monitor and supervise the party works from ground level to the upper level. ''The War Room will also coordinate with the observers and coordinators in all the assembly segments,'' he said, adding that it has a crucial role to play during elections.

Kanungo is also the chairperson of the OPCC's Manifesto Committee and a member of the Pradesh Election Committee.

With an aim to strengthen all the assembly segments in the state, earlier on Wednesday, the Congress has released a list of coordinators for all the 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

The list of the coordinators proposed by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak has been approved by the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar, party sources said.

Pattnayak has asked all the coordinators to take charge in their respective constituencies and work to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

The coordinators are assigned to assess the political situation in their respective areas and give feedback to the leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024