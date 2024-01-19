Left Menu

Judge in Trump case to hear accusations of misconduct by Georgia prosecutors

The planned Feb. 15 hearing follows accusations by co-defendant Michael Roman, who is seeking to have his indictment dismissed, that Fani Willis and the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, engaged in "an improper, clandestine personal relationship," the Thursday court filing said. A representative for Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A judge in the election interference case against former U.S. President Donald Trump in Georgia has set a hearing next month regarding accusations that the Fulton County district attorney and her special prosecutor had an improper relationship and mishandled public money, according to a court document. The planned Feb. 15 hearing follows accusations by co-defendant Michael Roman, who is seeking to have his indictment dismissed, that Fani Willis and the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, engaged in "an improper, clandestine personal relationship," the Thursday court filing said.

A representative for Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Willis' spokesperson previously said the district attorney's office would respond to the accusations through court filings. The filing claims Willis and Wade engaged in a "personal, romantic relationship," citing unnamed sources. It also says Wade has been paid roughly $1 million for his work on the case and includes invoices documenting his compensation.

Roman's lawyer said in the filing that Wade has never prosecuted a felony trial and does not have the required experience to serve as counsel in a racketeering case involving 19 defendants. If McAfee disqualifies Willis and Wade, it would not necessarily end the case against Trump and his co-defendants, who are accused of seeking to illegally overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in the state.

But a shakeup of the prosecution team could cause further delays as the 2024 Republican primary and November presidential election loom. Trump's legal team has sought to delay trials in the four criminal cases he faces.

He could scuttle his two federal cases if he wins the presidency but would not be able to do so in the Georgia case and another he faces in New York.

