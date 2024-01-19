Left Menu

SP, RLD announce Lok Sabha alliance; RLD gets 7 seats in UP

But the spokesperson did not name the specific seats.Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats.Both the parties had contested the 2022 assembly elections in an alliance in which the SP had won 111 seats while the RLD bagged 8 seats.In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls also, the RLD was part of the SP-BSP alliance.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:55 IST
SP, RLD announce Lok Sabha alliance; RLD gets 7 seats in UP
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal on Friday announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, with the RLD saying that the other party will leave seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh for its nominees.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary announced the tie-up on social media for the elections later this year.

''Congratulations to everyone on the alliance of RLD and SP. Let us all unite for victory,'' Yadav said in a post on X.

Reposting this tweet, Chaudhary said, ''Always ready to protect national and constitutional values. We expect all workers of our alliance to move forward together for the development and prosperity of our region.'' He also posted pictures of the two leaders shaking hands.

An RLD spokesperson told PTI that the seat-sharing deal was finalised at a meeting between the two leaders.

''The RLD will contest seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh,'' he said. But the spokesperson did not name the specific seats.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Both the parties had contested the 2022 assembly elections in an alliance in which the SP had won 111 seats while the RLD bagged 8 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls also, the RLD was part of the SP-BSP alliance. The RLD had got Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffar Nagar seats but it lost on all the three while the SP and the BSP had won 5 seats and 10 seats, respectively.

The RLD's core vote bank has been the Jat population. The Lok Sabha constituencies where there is maximum Jat population are Muzaffarnagar, Kiarana, Bijnor, Mathura, Baghpat, Amroha and Meerut. These could be the seats on which the RLD is likely to contest, sources said.

Though the RLD did not have enough strength to send Chaudhary to the Rajya Sabha, the SP supported him in his election.

After the two parties, which are part of the opposition INDIA alliance, finalised their plan to go ahead together in the Lok Sabha polls, it is to be seen how the Congress proceeds in terms of seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024