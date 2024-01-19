Finland does not see any immediate military threat from Russia, PM says
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:35 IST
Finland does not see any immediate military threat from Russia, the country's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Friday at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
"I don't see any immediate military threat from Russia against Finland. We in Finland sleep peacefully at night because we are well prepared," Orpo told reporters in Stockholm.
