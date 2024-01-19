Chandigarh mayoral polls' postponement challenged before HC

The administration's order to postpone the Chandigarh mayoral polls to February 6 was on Friday challenged before the Punjab and Haryana high court.

''The January 18 order under which the mayoral polls have been deferred to February 6 has been challenged,'' AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar's counsel Ramanpreet Singh said.

He said Kumar has sought that the January 18 order be set aside and elections should be conducted forthwith.

On Thursday, the AAP had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the Chandigarh mayoral polls were abruptly postponed with councillors being told that the presiding officer had fallen ill.

The administration told the court the elections have been deferred to February 6.

''Yesterday, one of our prayers was that there were instructions by the authorities concerned that no one be allowed to enter the MC office on account of law and order grounds... We had submitted that this is wrong and elections should be held forthwith.

''In the meantime, the authorities passed orders to defer the polls for February 6, which we have challenged today. The matter will come up for hearing on Saturday,'' the counsel said.

The high court had fixed January 23 as the next date of hearing on the plea of an AAP councillor filed on Thursday. During the hearing Thursday evening, the counsel for the Chandigarh administration informed the high court that February 6 has been fixed as the next date for the mayoral polls after assessing the law and order situation. Aam Aadmi Party councillor Kuldeep Kumar, a candidate for the mayor's position, had also sought quashing the order of the municipal corporation authorities restricting the entry of councillors in the MC premises. The petitioner demanded holding of the mayoral polls in a fair and free manner.

The mayoral polls, which were slated to take place on Thursday, were deferred till further orders after presiding officer Anil Masih fell sick.

The Congress and the AAP, which have joined hands for the mayoral polls, have slammed the BJP, accusing it of not deferring elections apprehending its ''imminent defeat''.

''Chandigarh MC was formed in 1996. For the first time, I am witnessing such an incident where BJP tried to use all tactics to delay the elections fearing imminent defeat. They tried to carry out 'Operation Lotus', but after they failed, they then tried to use every tactic to delay the polls,'' Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky said.

AAP leader S S Ahluwalia accused the BJP of subverting the democratic process. ''BJP has used every tactic to delay the elections as its defeat is imminent.'' The polling for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor through secret ballot was to take place at 11 am in the assembly hall of the municipal corporation.

In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 14 councillors. It also has an ex-officio member in MP Kirron Kher, who has voting rights.

The AAP has 13 councillors and the Congress seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor in the House.

Elections for the three posts are held every year of the five-year term of the House. This year, the mayor's seat has been reserved for a candidate from the Scheduled Caste category. This time the mayor will be elected for the third term.

