Left Menu

Ambiguous Italian court ruling on fascist salute delights extreme right

Performing a stiff-armed fascist salute is not a crime in Italy unless it risks sparking violence or is aimed at reviving the fascist party, the Supreme Court has ruled in a verdict that delighted extreme-right groups. In a decision released on Thursday, the court said fascist salutes during commemorative events should not be considered criminal, but it left open the possibility of prosecution depending on the context of the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:26 IST
Ambiguous Italian court ruling on fascist salute delights extreme right

Performing a stiff-armed fascist salute is not a crime in Italy unless it risks sparking violence or is aimed at reviving the fascist party, the Supreme Court has ruled in a verdict that delighted extreme-right groups.

In a decision released on Thursday, the court said fascist salutes during commemorative events should not be considered criminal, but it left open the possibility of prosecution depending on the context of the incident. Legal experts said the ruling would not resolve an issue that has long dogged Italy, which has never fully confronted the legacy of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

The court sentence came just 10 days after a video emerged of hundreds of men making fascist salutes during a gathering in Rome, sparking fury amongst left-wing parties, which demanded a police crackdown on extremist groups. One such organisation, CasaPound, hailed Thursday's verdict as "an historic victory" which vindicated their participation at countless rallies that celebrate Italy's fascist past.

"The Roman salute will be considered an offence only if there is an actual concrete danger of the reconstitution of the fascist party, which is absolutely excluded in the case of commemorations," it said in a statement. The Supreme Court was called to review the issue following a 2016 event in Milan where eight militants were arrested for making fascist salutes. Acquitted in an initial trial, they were subsequently found guilty when prosecutors appealed the verdict.

Thursday's ruling means the appeal will have to be reheard, with a fresh conviction looking highly unlikely. However, the Supreme Court left open the door to future prosecutions given Italy's inconclusive legal framework.

"This ruling will not resolve the problem around the Roman salute because there is no clear law on what represents fascist apology," said Francesco Filippi, author a book that is critical of Italy's relationship with its fascist past called "Mussolini also did a lot of good - the spread of historical amnesia". "The only sure thing is that you cannot create a fascist party. Everything else is up to interpretation," he said.

'ETERNAL COMPROMISE' Italy's main piece of legislation against promoting fascist propaganda is the so-called Scelba Law of 1952 which prohibits any "movement or group of people ... pursuing anti-democratic ends associated with the fascist party".

Subsequently, in 1993, Italy introduced the Mancino Law, which widened the scope of the Scelba law, targeting anyone "disseminating ideas based on racial or ethnic superiority" or inciting "discrimination or violence" for racial motives. However, defence lawyers say the law often stands at odds to the constitution, which protects freedom of expression.

The Supreme Court reiterated that both the Scelba and Mancino laws could be applied to people making the fascist salute, depending on the circumstances, leaving it up to the individual prosecutors to decide whether they were applicable. "We are the country of eternal compromise, of ifs and buts," newspaper editor Alessandro Sallusti wrote in a front-page editorial on Friday in his right-wing daily Il Giornale.

"The judgment on those who dare to raise an outstretched arm will not depend on objective factors, but on the subjective interpretation of the magistrate, who can never determine with certainty whether the accused was paying homage to a deceased person or the political ideals of the deceased with the intention of bringing them back into prominence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024