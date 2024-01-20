Biden still believes in promise of two-state Mideast solution -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden still believes in the promise and possibility of a two-state solution in the Middle East, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"He recognizes that's going to take a lot of hard work. It's going to take a lot of leadership there in the region," Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing. Biden also welcomed Israel's decision to permit the shipment of flour to Gaza, Kirby said, amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

