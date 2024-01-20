Biden eyes 'working out something' on Mexico border in Senate next week
Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 03:16 IST
President Joe Biden signalled on Friday that he is hopeful a deal over the U.S.-Mexico border could be worked out next week at least in the Senate, controlled by his Democratic Party, and that "significant policy changes" were needed.
Republicans in Congress have blocked emergency funding for Ukraine in an effort to push new security policies along the U.S.-Mexico border. They blame Biden's policies for an influx of immigrants into the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Republicans
- U.S.-Mexico
- Ukraine
- Senate
- Congress
- Joe Biden
- his Democratic Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House says Russia used missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine
White House says Russia used missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine
Ukraine unleashes more drones and missiles at Russian areas as part of its new year strategy
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
Russia hit Ukraine with missiles from North Korea- Kyiv