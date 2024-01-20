Left Menu

Biden eyes 'working out something' on Mexico border in Senate next week

President Joe Biden signalled on Friday that he is hopeful a deal over the U.S.-Mexico border could be worked out next week at least in the Senate, controlled by his Democratic Party, and that "significant policy changes" were needed.

Republicans in Congress have blocked emergency funding for Ukraine in an effort to push new security policies along the U.S.-Mexico border. They blame Biden's policies for an influx of immigrants into the United States.

