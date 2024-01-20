Left Menu

25 crore people lifted out of poverty by Modi govt: Sonowal

Under the leadership of our prime minister we must commit and pledge towards building the most happy, healthy, beautiful and prosperous Bharat, and continue this movement until the ends are met, Sonowal added.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 20-01-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 09:23 IST
More than 25 crore Indians have been pulled out from poverty during the nine and half years of the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking at a public gathering in Kendrapara district on Friday, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush said Modi's dynamic and inspiring leadership has ensured that the fruits of governance reach everyone in the society.

By nipping rampant corrupt practices of previous Congress governments in the bud, he has ensured that the progressiveness and inclusiveness in governance are executed in letter and spirit, Sonwal said.

The days of ''corrupt, inefficient and clueless'' governance under Congress, which was marked with people suffering from poverty, hunger and distress, are a thing of the past now, he said. ''The Modi Ki Guarantee programme will ensure welfare of the people and reinforce our commitment towards building a Viksit Bharat, an Atmanirbhar Bharat by the end of Amrit Kaal'', the union minister said.

Earlier, Sonowal led a Swachata movement to clean up the temple campus at the Lakshmi Baraha Jew Temple at Aul as he offered 'Shramdaan' as part of the 'Swachha Teerth' campaign. This cleanliness campaign is in line with PM Narendra Modi's call for the cleanliness and cleaning up of temples ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22.

''Adhering to the clarion call given by the prime minister, we must all do our best to offer Swachcha Seva in our pious and sacred places, as we look forward to the Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

''This has inspired people to join the spiritual resurgence that is sweeping across the country and beyond. Under the leadership of our prime minister we must commit and pledge towards building the most happy, healthy, beautiful and prosperous Bharat, and continue this movement until the ends are met'', Sonowal added.

