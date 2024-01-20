Kerala court convicts 15 men linked to PFI in BJP leader's murder case

A Kerala court on Saturday found 15 men guilty of killing a BJP OBC wing leader in this coastal district in December 2021. The convicted persons are associated with the now-banned radical Islamist group, Popular Front of India (PFI). Ranjith Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, in front of his family, allegedly by activists affiliated with PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The verdict was delivered by the Additional District Sessions Court I, Mavelikkara. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday. The BJP leader's murder occurred just hours after SDPI leader K S Shan was killed by a gang on the night of December 18 while he was returning home in Alappuzha.

