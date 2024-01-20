Maharashtra cop's journey to fatherhood after sex change surgery

From Lalita to Lalit and now a father - this is a remarkable journey of a police constable in Maharashtra, who underwent a sex reassignment surgery a few years back.

The constable - Lalit Kumar Salve - who had undergone the surgery to become a man and got married in 2020, became a father to a baby boy on January 15. A resident of Rajegaon in Majalgaon taluka of Beed district, Salve is happy with the addition of a new member in the family, but recalls that his journey from being a woman to a man was full of struggles.

Born as Lalita Salve in June 1988. She joined the police force in 2010 as a woman. But the cop started noticing changes in the body in 2013 and underwent medical tests, which confirmed the presence of Y chromosome.

While men have X and Y sex chromosomes, women have two X chromosomes. Doctors had said that Salve had gender dysphoria and advised a sex reassignment surgery.

The constable underwent sex-change surgery after getting permission from the state government in 2018. He had to undergo three surgeries between 2018 and 2020.

Salve got married to a woman named Seema from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2020.

Talking to reporters, Salve said, ''My journey from being a woman to a man was full of struggles. During this time, I was blessed to have many people who supported me. My wife Seema wished to have a child.'' ''I am happy that I have become a father now. My family is thrilled,'' he said.

