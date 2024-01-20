Left Menu

Inflation, unemployment to be main issues in Lok Sabha polls: HP Cong chief

The Congress will highlight inflation and unemployment as the two major issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said the partys Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday.In a press statement, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide employment to two crore people every year and it has proven to be a false promise.Today, there are more than four crore unemployed people in the country.

''Today, there are more than four crore unemployed people in the country. In 2012, the number of unemployed in the country was around one crore and now it has increased to more than four crore and this is the highest in the last 45 years,'' Singh said.

''There has also been an unexpected rise in the inflation rate. Essential commodities such as petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG, wheat, pulses, rice, edible oil, milk and yoghurt have been brought under the purview of GST, putting a financial burden on the people,'' the Himachal Pradesh Congress chief said.

''This has had a direct impact on the household savings of women,'' she added.

Singh further reiterated that the state BJP MLAs did not give any support to the government for disaster relief even in the Legislative Assembly session.

