India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength, says EAM Jaishankar

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:01 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met newly-appointed Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan Mahmud here and hailed the bilateral relations, which are “growing from strength to strength.'' Jaishankar met his Bangladeshi counterpart here in the Ugandan capital on the sidelines of the two-day Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit, which began on Friday.

Jaishankar also congratulated Dr Mamud on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh as the two leaders are meeting for the first time after the new government took over in India’s neighbourhood earlier this month.

“So glad to meet with my new Bangladesh counterpart FM Dr Mohammed Hasan Mahmud in Kampala today. Congratulated him on his appointment and wished him all success. ... India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength. Look forward to receiving him in Delhi soon,” Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting along with a photo.

On January 7, Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina’s government secured a straight fourth term in a landslide win in general elections.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities.

As per the MEA, “The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership. The partnership has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region and beyond.”

