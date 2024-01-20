PM Modi takes holy dip in 'Agni theerth' beach; prays in TN temples

Extending his visits to temples in the south with a Ramayana connect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday worshipped in the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Ramanathaswamy temples in Tamil Nadu and took a holy dip at the Rameswaram 'Angi theerth' beach.

His visit to the Vaishnavite and Saivite shrines comes just two days ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of the grand Ram Temple at the Lord's birthplace Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Modi had earlier in the week offered prayers at temples in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

On Saturday, Modi prayed at the famed Sri Rangam temple in Tiruchirappalli district and later worshipped at the Ramanathaswamy shrine in southern Ramanathapuram district. While the former is a Vaishnavite temple, the latter is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The PM listened to 'Kamba' Ramayana recitation by scholars at Sri Rangam, an ancient shrine linked to the Ramayana. The first Prime Minister to visit the Srirangam temple, he wore a spotless 'veshti' (dhothi) and an angawastram (a shawl) and prayed with folded hands in the Lord Vishnu temple.

Modi prayed to Sri Ranganathaswamy and he was blessed with 'Sadari' (crown, symbolising Lord Vishnu's blessings) by temple priests. On his arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial 'poorna kumbha' welcome amid Vedic chanting by priests. He also fed the temple elephant, which blessed him.

Earlier this week, the PM had offered prayers at Andhra Pradesh's historic Veerabhadra temple, which has immense significance in Ramayana with its Jatayu episode, in that state's Satya Sai district. Later, he prayed at Thriprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thrissur. The temple is renowned for being a part of a pilgrimage to the abodes of Lord Ram and his brothers.

Modi, wearing a rudraksha-mala, prayed in the Ramanathaswamy shrine, an ancient Shiva temple in the state. The PM took a dip in the Agni theerth beach besides the 22 'theerths,' inside the temple complex. Devotees consider taking a dip in these theerths as an auspicious, spiritual activity. The 22 theerths are natural springs, and each one of them is known as 'Nazhi Kinaru' (well) in Tamil.

Modi was accorded traditional honours by priests and he also took part in 'Bhajans' performed in the shrine.

The Srirangam temple has a religious and Tamil literary connect to Ramayana.

According to religious scholars, the idol of Sri Ranganathaswamy --a form of Vishnu-- here was originally worshipped by Lord Ram and His ancestors.

When Vibhishana sought a precious gift from Shri Ram, the God presented this idol to him and asked him to worship it.

Under Vibhishana's watchful eyes, the Lord Ranganatha idol was installed at Sri Rangam temple in accordance with divine will.

In effect, it is being seen as Modi having sought the blessings from Ranganathaswamy, worshipped by Shri Ram for the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Regarded as the first out of the 108 'Divya desam,' shrines, the Sri Rangam temple is also known as 'Boologa Vaikuntam'or 'Vaikuntam on earth'. Vaikuntam is the eternal abode of Lord Vishnu. The Ramanathaswamy temple, tucked away in Pamban or Rameswaram island of Ramanathapuram district, also has a connect to the Ramayana, as the Shiva linga here was installed by Shri Ram. Lord Ram and Sita Devi prayed here. The Ram Setu (Adam's bridge) is also a popular and well-known link.

One of the ancient temples, the Ramanathaswamy temple is a popular pilgrimage centre and the shrine's long, third corridor is very famous.

Epigraphist S Ramachandran said: ''Rameswaram is an ancient coastal town and there is a reference in Sangam literature Akananooru which speaks of Lord Ram staying in Dhanushkodi while preparing to wage a war against Ravana.'' The Rameswaram temple is one of the 12 Jyothirlinga shrines and in 1897, Swami Vivekananda prayed at the temple.

Earlier, Modi was accorded a rousing reception in both towns, as BJP supporters and local people lined up either sides of the roads, showering flower petals and cheering him with ''Jai shri Ram'' chants at some points. A smiling Modi was seen waving at the people and greeting them with folded hands, at times standing on the footstep of his car.

The Prime Minister will stay at the Ramakrishna Matam here and is set to visit Dhanuskodi on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)