Congolese President Tshisekedi sworn in for second term after disputed vote

With armed military police deployed throughout the capital, there was no immediate sign opposition supporters in Kinshasa were heeding a call from two of Tshisekedi's main opponents to protest against his re-election.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:09 IST
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in for a second five-year term on Saturday after a landslide victory his opponents have refused to recognise due to widespread irregularities over the December general election. Authorities have

acknowledged there were issues but dismissed allegations the vote was stolen. The fractious standoff echoes previous electoral disputes that fuelled unrest in Congo.

Tshisekedi took the oath of office in a stadium in the capital Kinshasa that was packed with supporters waving small flags, government officials, African heads of state and other foreign envoys including from the United States, China, and France. With armed military police deployed throughout the capital, there was no immediate sign opposition supporters in Kinshasa were heeding a

call from two of Tshisekedi's main opponents to protest against his re-election. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

