Following are the stories related to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya: DEL34 AYODHYA-MIB-LD ADVISORY **** Refrain from publishing false content on Ram Temple event: Govt to media, social media platforms New Delhi: The government on Saturday issued an advisory to media outlets and social media platforms cautioning them against publishing any false or manipulated content related to the January 22 Ram temple event in Ayodhya. **** DEL31 LD AYODHYA INVITEES **** Bachchan, Ambani, Adani and Tendulkar… who's who from all sectors to attend Ram temple inauguration Ayodhya: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among India's crème de la crème who have been invited as state guests for the consecration of the Ram temple on Monday. **** DEL38 AYODHYA-YAJMAN COUPLES **** 14 couples from across country to be 'Yajmans' for Ayodhya consecration ceremony Ayodhya: As many as 14 couples from various parts of the country will perform the duty of 'yajmans' (hosts) during the Ram temple consecration ceremony here on January 22. By Gunjan Sharma and Arunav Sinha **** DEL35 AYODHYA-NADDA **** BJP president Nadda receives Ram temple invite, says will visit after Jan 22 New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda will skip the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and instead watch the historic event from the Jhandewalan temple here. **** DEL33 AYODHYA-RAM TEMPLE-LD IMAGES **** Ram temple images dominate Ayodhya landscape, new bank office named 'Ramjanmabhoomi' branch Ayodhya: With the consecration ceremony a couple of days away, the whole of Ayodhya is steeped in religious spirit. A new branch of a PSU bank that opened on Thursday in a building along the Ram Path here has been named the 'Ramjanmabhoomi' branch. By Kunal Dutt **** DEL5 AIYAR-RAJIV **** Cong, not Rajiv, responsible for unlocking of Babri Masjid gates, Arun Nehru behind it: Aiyar New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has said the party and not former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was responsible for unlocking of Babri Masjid gates and asserted that the ''BJP-planted'' Arun Nehru was behind it. **** DEL40 AYODHYA-JK-MUSLIM-HOLY WATER **** From PoK to Ayodhya via Britain: Muslim man sends water from Sharda Peeth Kund for consecration Srinagar: A Muslim man collected holy water from the Sharda Peeth Kund in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and sent it to India via Britain, through a chain of carriers, to be used in the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. **** DEL37 AYODHYA-DL-LG-LD HOLIDAY **** Delhi govt offices to remain closed till 2.30 pm on Jan 22 New Delhi: Delhi government offices will remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. **** DES45 UP-AYODHYA-PARMANAND GIRI-INTERVIEW **** Ultimate goal of my life being fulfilled, says 90-year-old seer on Ram temple consecration Ayodhya (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) ''The ultimate goal of my life is finally being fulfilled.'' Ninety-year-old seer Yugpurush Parmanand Giri Maharaj displays a palpable sense of relief and composure as he talks about his long association with the Ram temple movement. By Arunav Sinha **** DES19 AYODHYA-COMMUNITY-KITCHENS **** From 'Ram ki Rasoi' to langar by Nihang Sikhs: Ayodhya devotees getting free hot meals Ayodhya: From Nihang Singhs to ISKCON and temple trusts from across the country to locals in Ayodhya, various community kitchens are being run here to serve 'langar' food to devotees as the Ram Temple consecration ceremony nears. By Gunjan Sharma **** LGB2 GJ-HC-AYODHYA-ABSENCE **** Gujarat HC not to pass adverse order if lawyer skips hearing on Jan 22: advocates' association Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court will not pass any adverse order if a lawyer in a case remains absent on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, an advocates' association claimed on Saturday. **** DES39 UKD-AYODHYA-DHAMI **** 'Blessed to see realisation of vision of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya': U'khand CM Dhami Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is a moment that has come after a 500-year-long struggle, which witnessed many sacrifices. **** DES28 AYODHYA-RAM LAKHAN-CHILD **** 'Shri Ram' welcomes birth of child of his brother 'Lakhan' in Ayodhya Ayodhya: Barely three days before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in the holy city, a 'Shri Ram' has welcomed the birth of the first child of his younger brother 'Lakhan' in Ayodhya. By Kunal Dutt **** FOREIGN FGN21 US-TESLA-RAM-SHOW **** Indians in Houston organise Tesla Light Show ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration Houston: Barely hours away from the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, enthusiastic devotees here have arranged an awe-inspiring and innovative Tesla car light show dedicated to Lord Ram. By Seema Hakhu Kachru **** FGN2 US-TEMPLES-AYODHYA-FESTIVITIES **** Temples across US gears up for Ram Mandir festivities Washington: Hundreds of temples dotted across the United States are gearing up to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next week, with thousands of Indian Americans likely to attend a series of events beginning this week. By Lalit K Jha ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)