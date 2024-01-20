'Conspiracy against me': Jharkhand CM after ED interrogation

Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-01-2024 21:41 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated him in a money laundering case for more than seven hours on Saturday.

Addressing a large crowd of supporters outside his residence where he was interrogated, Soren said he was not scared and would face the ''bullets first''.

''A conspiracy was hatched against me, but the final nail in the coffin of the conspirators will be put by us... We will not be scared, your leader will face the bullets first and keep your morale high,'' Soren told JMM workers who had been outside his house since the morning, and refused to leave even after ED officers left.

''I extend heartfelt thanks to you for your unflinching support... Hemant Soren will stand behind every party worker,'' he said.

ED officers reached Soren's residence around 1 pm, and began questioning him.

The investigation pertains to a ''huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia'' in Jharkhand, according to the probe agency.

Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), earlier skipped seven summonses of the agency.

